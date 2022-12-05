Safe Haven Baby Box blessing in Aboite Township on Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The public is invited to attend the blessing of a new Safe Haven Baby Box in Aboite Township Tuesday morning.
The event will occur at the site of the Baby Box, Aboite Township Fire Station #2 at 4233 Coventry Lane at 10:30 a.m. It will be the 129th Baby Box in the nation and the 93rd in Indiana.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant. Baby Boxes are sophisticated devices featuring climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant. The infant is then attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated, and adopted with 30 to 45 days.
21 infants have been placed in Baby Boxes nationwide since 2017, with seven occurring this year.
I am pro life. I think it is great that the baby boxes are working. I also think that if a woman can abandon all responsibility for her child without being a criminal, then a father should be able to as well. Deadbeat dads are placed in prison. Just another double standard that elevates women to a ridiculous level above men. Think about it.