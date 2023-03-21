SACS To Set New Bus Route And School Start Times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Families within Southwest Allen County Schools should soon know how their children’s schedules will be affected under a new transportation model set for implementation in August. The change in schedule is still pending board approval. According to The Journal Gazette, SACS officials are expected to act at 7 P.M. tonight on the three-tier busing system and the related change to school start and end times. SACS currently operates with two sets of similar school schedules with one for the secondary buildings and another for the elementary schools, known as a two tier model.

The proposed plan would add a third tier, aimed at improving driver availability, increase bus route efficiency and reliability, create shorter travel times for students, among other reasons. SACS’ decision will come about two months after Fort Wayne Community Schools announced new school start and end times related to its upcoming switch to a two-tier model.