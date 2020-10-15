SACS suspending bus routes due to driver shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local school district has had to cut some bus routes due to a lack of drivers.

Southwest Allen County Schools has suspended some routes over the past few days due to a combination of bus driver retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic, as some chose not to return out of concerns that they would be risking their health.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the district is actively looking to fill 20 bus driver openings right now, paying $95 per day with full benefits and a chance at overtime. You can call 260-431-2050 to apply.