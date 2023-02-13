SACS Superintendent Responds To Blackface Controversy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder took to the Homestead High School Media YouTube channel Sunday night to discuss next steps for the school system following Blackface controversy. Last week, a viral photo of a Homestead High School student depicting blackface has sparked controversy at the schools about its racist implications.

In a more than four-minute video, Ginder says that the safety of all students and staff remain the school districts top priority. Over the last three days, Ginder says the school is “seeking help” by reaching out to community leaders and organization to help with future changes. He went on to say that district leaders are working to update school policy and the school’s handbooks to expand “with greater specificity consequences for expressions of bigotry and racism.”

Lastly, Ginder stressed that students must come ready to learn on Monday, rather than focusing on recent events.