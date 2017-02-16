SACS receives $50k counseling grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools has received a big grant to boost their counseling services.

The district has received a $50,000 planning grant under the Lilly Endowment’s Comprehensive Counseling Initiative for K-thru-12 students in Indiana. The program’s goal is to significantly increase the number of emotionally healthy students who can achieve academic success and be ready to compete in the workforce.

SACS will be using the grant to do research on school counseling and community partnerships.

The district is one of more than 280 Indiana public school corporations and charter schools receiving grants through the program.