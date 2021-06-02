SACS picks new Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): The school board for Southwest Allen County Schools has endorsed their choice to be the school district’s next superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to nominate Homestead High School Principal Dr. Park Ginder to fill the leading seat for the school district. He would replace Dr. Phil Downs, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Ginder has nearly 32 years of K-12 experience. He became principal at Homestead in 2013. Last night’s vote was an informal endorsement of Ginder and the public will have a chance to review his proposed contract and give input later this month.

A formal vote to make him superintendent will take place on June 22nd.