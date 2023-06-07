SACS Officials Still Looking At Ways To Address Racial Concerns

Board Members within Southwest Allen County Schools want more time to consider a partnership to address racism concerns. The conversations about how the district will address student concerns about racism began back in February, when a racist image of a homestead student in blackface went viral.

Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Park Ginder announced the plan to work with RISE to Win, a non-profit organization that works to eliminate racial discrimination, but last month announced that plan was on hold.

However, according to our partners in news at 21Alive, members of the SACS board Tuesday said they need more time to think about a potential partnership with RISE to Win and to consider other organizations as well.

Ginder added that he understands the frustrations parents may have about the process continuing but stresses it’s a process that takes time.