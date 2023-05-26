SACS names Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Southwest Allen County Schools has named their 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Covington Elementary 4th grade teacher Jennifer Peeper was announced this year’s recipient on Friday as part of the Covington Elementary Field Day Kick Off Pep Rally.

Peeper joined SACS in 2013 after an international teaching experience in Maracaibo, Venezuela and Cape Town, South Africa.

Covington Elementary Principal Fred Graf said that Peeper is not just a great teacher, but also a mentor and a role model for students.

Peeper will also be nominated for 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year.