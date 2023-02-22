SACS Holds First Board Meeting Since Social Media Controversy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tuesday night marked the first time that board members of Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) met since a photo of a white student at Homestead High School depicted in blackface went viral on social media.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that some parents attended Tuesday’s meeting to advocate for minority students. Members of the group F.A.C.T.S., which stands for “Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools,” attended the meeting. The group itself was created to protect minority students from facing discrimination in school. F.A.C.T.S members say there’s work to be done in that area, and that it starts with better communication from administrators.

SACS Superintendent, Park Ginder, says administrators are working on listening to, and learning from, parents and students. F.A.C.T.S members say part of the issues at hand are that minority students face harsher punishments in schools and that they wished student punishments were more consistent across the board.