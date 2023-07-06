SACS Eyes Multi-Step Approach To Address Racial Issues In Near Future

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Southwest Allen County Schools are targeting what is being called a ‘dual-winged’ approach to address racial issues within the district going forward. According to The Journal Gazette, SACS would partner with two organizations to address diversity issues under a proposal Superintendent Park Ginder shared with the board Wednesday.

RISE would facilitate community meetings and small-group discussions to collect input from students and community members about relationships in SACS schools while the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, better known as FAIR, would provide ongoing training, programming, educational resources and professional guidance as SACS develops solutions and learning activities.

After the meeting, Ginder said he hopes plans will become definitive when the board next meets next at 7 P.M. on July 18th.