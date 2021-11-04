SACS eyeing potential growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Southwest Allen County Schools student body could be growing soon.

According to the Journal Gazette, the school board heard a proposal last night for a growth feasibility study for Summit Middle School, Deer Ridge Elementary, and Whispering Meadows Elementary due to some population growth being seen along the school district’s northern border.

Potential expansion plans will have to consider not just adding classroom space but also making considerations for cafeterias and other specialized rooms.

The study would cost $34,000 if board members approve of it.