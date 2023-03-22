SACS Diversity & Inclusion Partnership Put On Hold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools’ initial plans to work with a facilitator skilled in diversity and inclusion issues have fallen through. The plan was to begin the process in April according to The Journal Gazette. Superintendent Park Ginder confirmed after the board meeting Tuesday that the most notable action of the night was the unanimous approval of new school hours, which take effect for the 2023-24 academic year.

Ginder did not elaborate on why the proposed $60,000 consulting agreement with Will Moreland was pulled from the agenda as the 7,800-student district was seeking outside guidance as it navigated diversity, equity and inclusion concerns that escalated back on February 9th in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.

Ginder went on to say that it was disappointing the district’s partnership with Moreland did not advance.