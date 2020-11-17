Ryan Morfin on Christmas Spending

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Financial strategist Ryan Morfin joins to discuss a study that found 2 in 5 shoppers plan to spend less this Christmas season.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here