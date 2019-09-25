RV shipments down in 2019

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): A trade association representing 400 recreational vehicle makers and parts suppliers is expecting RV wholesale shipments to drop for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020.

The RV Industry Association’s quarterly forecast shows a “modest cyclical decline” of 17% from the same period last year. RV industry analyst Richard Curtin tells Inside Indiana Business that the rate of decline will ease substantially next year, moderated by an overall economy that is still expanding as well as low inflation and continued growth in wages and employment.

The majority of RVs in the United States are built in Elkhart County.