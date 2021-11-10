RV maker to expand in Ligonier, create 500 new jobs

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One of the biggest RV manufacturers in North America is expanding to Noble County.

Forest River RV says they’ve acquired three buildings on North Gerber Street in the Ligonier Industrial Park, adding nearly 160,000 square feet to house their IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts, and service center.

The company, which already employs about 160 people at their Puma plant on Gerber Street, plans to create 500 new jobs once everything is up and running by the end of 2023.

