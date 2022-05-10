RV Industry Sees Double Digit Growth Despite Supply Chain Issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Despite supply chain issues, the RV industry is still doing quite well. Monika Geraci, chief spokesperson for the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association says dealing with supply chain challenges is like playing the arcade game “whack a mole.” However, Geraci tells Inside Indiana Business that when RV makers and suppliers respond to one challenge, another pops up but have met the issues head on.

The latest data, showing record production levels of travel trailers and motorhomes, seems to indicate RV makers are winning the game. To begin 2022, nearly 172,000 units were shipped to dealer’s lots during the first quarter, a nearly 16% increase over the same period last year. For the month of March, manufacturers shipped more than 64,000 units, an increase of nearly 19% over the approximate 54,000 units in March 2021.