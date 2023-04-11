Ruoff names president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business)—Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Mortgage has named Blake Music president, taking over some responsibilities from his father Mark Music who continues to serve as CEO of the residential mortgage lender.

Blake Music most recently served as vice president of direct sales for the company’s online consumer direct unit. He is credited with creating the Ruoff Institute of Mortgage Operations, which provides training and mentorship to individuals who want to enter the industry.

“I’m confident our late founder, Dave Ruoff would be proud to see that his legacy continues to be preserved and is now set to begin a new chapter—the third generation of our family business,” said CEO and owner Mark Music. “Having the opportunity to work more closely with my son will be a special opportunity as I play out the last few years of my tenure.”

Blake Music joined Ruoff Mortgage in 2013 as a member of the retail sales team.

Ruoff Mortgage is a full-service residential mortgage company with more than 70 retail locations.