Ruoff announces plans for downtown headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry along with Mark Music, President and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage, highlighted plans today to build Ruoff Mortgage’s corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne.

The site of the new headquarters will be at the corner of Ewing Street and Jefferson Boulevard. The current headquarters for Ruoff Mortgage is currently located on Magnavox Way in Fort Wayne.

The project is expected to cost $43.5 million. The structure will consist of 110,000 leasable square feet of office and retail space with a nine-floor parking garage containing close to 260 spaces. Construction is expected to start over the winter and will take approximately 20-24 months to complete.

Ruoff Mortgage and the City of Fort Wayne are in the process of putting an economic development agreement together. Several local governing bodies will need to approve the project before moving forward with construction.

Mayor Tom Henry says “Having Ruoff Mortgage as part of our revitalized downtown speaks volumes about how well things are going in Fort Wayne. I appreciate and value Mark and his team. Having a nationally-recognized company wanting to call downtown Fort Wayne as home for their corporate headquarters sends a powerful message that Fort Wayne is worth investing in. Public-private partnerships are making a tremendous difference in our community. We’re well positioned for current and future success and even more investments by the private sector moving forward.”

President and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage, Mark Music states “While we are proud of what Ruoff Mortgage has accomplished to date, we believe that our growth is still accelerating. We want to secure the future of our headquarters in Fort Wayne, and the ability to have a signature building in my hometown that continues the revitalization of our downtown is an important step in accomplishing this goal. We hope that we can quickly finalize our development agreement, receive all the appropriate approvals, and get started on this project as soon as possible.”