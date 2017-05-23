Rovenstine sentenced to probation for intimidation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine has been sentenced to one year in prison, but that sentence has been suspended.

That means Rovenstine will spend one year on probation. He also has been ordered to serve 250 hours of community service and he will not be allowed to own a firearm.

He was indicted last year on 10 felony counts alleging that he accepted $40,000 to allow special privileges for a jail inmate and a visitor, including allowing unrecorded phone calls meant to hinder punishment of the inmate.

The Republican sheriff is also accused of intimidating a Warsaw police detective who was suspicious of his activities.

A jury of 8 women and 4 men was selected April 4.

Rovenstine pleaded guilty to a single count of felony intimidation on April 5. Pleading guilty was a move that will end his career as a public official and law enforcement officer.