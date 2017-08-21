Rollover crash in Kosciusko County, one in critical condition

(Photo Supplied/ Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in critical condition after a crash in Kosciusko County Sunday morning.

Deputies and emergency services responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on County Farm Road near 350 South around 12:08 a.m.

An Oldsmobile Bravada had traveled across the roadway and rolled into a field.

A man was found unresponsive inside the vehicle, and was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

