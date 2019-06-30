Robin Miller and Road America Recap

This week’s episode: Robin Miller of Racer and NBC Sports joins to recap Alexander Rossi’s dominant race, discuss the 2020 silly season and the story behind the A.J. Foyt slap. Plus, our Road America Recap.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

