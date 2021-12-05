Robbie Groff on his IndyCar career, Baja and Zak Brown

This week’s episode: Former IndyCar driver Robbie Groff joins to discuss what he is up to now, working his way up in racing to IndyCar, driving in the Baja 1000 and his friendships with Zak Brown and Jimmy Vasser. Plus, the Detroit Grand Prix is moving from Belle Isle to downtown in 2023, Jack Aitken has an IndyCar test with Ed Carpenter Racing set for next week and Dalton Kellett is confirmed at Foyt for 2022.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

