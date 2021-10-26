Robbery suspect stabs police dog

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A man arrested for an armed robbery in Gas City is also accused of stabbing a police dog.

The McClure Station on West Main Street in Gas City was held up at about 3am Monday. Grant County deputies found 20-year-old Nicholas Haneline in the area, but they say he stabbed K-9 Kiro in the chest when they tried to arrest him.

The dog was taken to a vet and is expected to make a full recovery.

Haneline is in the Grant County Jail on charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and striking a law enforcement dog.