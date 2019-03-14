Possible robber found dead under Marion homeowner’s safe

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A homeowner in Grant County found a body under a safe in his garage this week.

Police are looking into the case at the man’s home in Marion. He called police on Tuesday after finding someone had broken into his garage. He said he’d get back to them Wednesday after having a chance to look through his cluttered belongings to figure out what had been taken, if anything.

He called them back Wednesday night to say he found his 900-pound antique floor safe tipped over and on top of a body.

Police haven’t released the person’s name, but were able to find identification on the body, and add the investigation is ongoing.