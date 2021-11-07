Rob Howden on IndyCar Rookies, Testing and the Ladder

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

This week’s episode: Road to Indy Insider Rob Howden joins to discuss Devlin DeFrancesco and Kyle Kirkwood stepping up to IndyCar from Indy Lights, Linus Lundqvist’s status for next year, the Chris Griffis Memorial Test and car counts for the Road to Indy series in 2022. Plus, more IndyCar silly season rumors and Detroit will be moving from Belle Isle to downtown city streets in 2023.