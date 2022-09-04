Rob Howden and Portland Preview

This week’s episode: Road To Indy voice and series development director Rob Howden joins to break down the championship battles in Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000, Jamie Chadwick’s Lights test, the switch from Cooper Tires to Firestone in Lights in 2023, USF Juniors joining the Road to Indy ladder and more. Plus, a look at silly season rumors including Colton Herta possibly to F1 next year and a preview of this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

