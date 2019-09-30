Roast beef and Canadian bacon recalled

REDKEY, Ind. (WOWO): Fisher Packing Company has recalled roast beef and Canadian bacon because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recall includes ready-to-eat meats labeled “Fisher Meats.” This includes roast beef that has lot no. 19246 and Canadian bacon with lot no. 19239.

Twenty-one packages of roast beef were sold at the Fishers Meats retail stores in Muncie and Portland, Viking Foods in Akron and Ideal Meats in Indianapolis.

The Canadian bacon was sold at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte.

If you have any of these products, either get rid of them of contact Fisher Packing Co. at 260-726-7355.