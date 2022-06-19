Road America Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Josef Newgarden’s win at the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America. Plus, a look at Ericsson vs. Palou, DeFrancesco vs. Power and an update on TV ratings.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

