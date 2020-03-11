Riverfront projects approved by council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two big Fort Wayne riverfront projects got the go-ahead from the Fort Wayne City Council last night.

Funding proposals for The Promenade at Riverfront and The Lofts at Headwaters Park were both approved after some lengthy discussion.

Councilman Geoff Paddock says the projects, which will receive some funding from the city in the form of leases on their parking garages, represent a little over $150-million in private investment.

“I am encouraged to see The Lofts at Headwaters Park and The Riverfront at Promenade Park move forward,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “These projects are crucial to the long-term viability of the Riverfront District because they deliver much-needed public parking in conjunction with high-quality retail, office space and a variety of residential options. Additionally, these developments will stay true to the Riverfront Fort Wayne guiding principle of inclusivity, by ensuring that all residents and visitors can continue to enjoy our riverfront and have access to the restaurants and shops in the area. I want to thank the developer, Barrett & Stokely, for their commitment to these projects and Fort Wayne and extend my appreciation to the members of City Council, Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and Capital Improvement Board who have supported them.”

Here are the details, provided by the City of Fort Wayne, on each project:

The Lofts at Headwaters Park

$67.75 million six-story, mixed-use development

Located at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior streets, just west of Club Soda

217 market-rate apartments on upper floors and 15 townhomes along Clinton and Barr streets

11,700 square feet of commercial space on Superior Street

651-space parking garage – more than 320 of the total spaces will be available for public use (exceeding the 265 public spaces that are there today)

Redevelopment Commission will lease, operate and manage the garage for a term of 25 years

One level underground and two levels above-ground

Virtually no portion of the garage will be visible from public rights-of-way

After 25 years, the Redevelopment Commission will have the option to own 50% of the garage

Club Soda will not be affected. A public plaza with outdoor seating will be created between the development and Club Soda along Superior Street.

Site work will begin in the summer of 2020, parking garage construction is expected to begin in late 2020 with completion of the project expected in early 2023

The Riverfront at Promenade Park