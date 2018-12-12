Riverfront project delays lead to $277,000+ in increased costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will be spending a couple hundred thousand dollars more than planned on phase one of the downtown Riverfront project.

That’s thanks to permitting delays from state and federal agencies like the Indiana Departments of Environmental and Natural Resources and the US Army Corps of Engineers, according to the Journal Gazette.

In addition, questions those agencies had about the project set the contract back 6 months, according to Parks Director Steve McDaniel.

The $277,500 in extras is covered by some contingency funding that the City had set aside. The extra spending got unanimous approval at last night’s City Council meeting.