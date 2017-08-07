Riverfront construction to impact downtown traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne drivers are starting to be impacted by construction of the city’s big Riverfront Development project.

Construction on phase one of the project, Promenade Park, launched with road restrictions Monday. The city says Superior Street will see lane restrictions between Wells and Calhoun until 2019.

Also, starting next week, Harrison Street will be closed to through traffic between Superior and the St. Mary’s River, and those using the Rivergreenway Trail will have to start using an alternate route that bypasses the construction zone by taking them along 3rd and Wells streets.

It’ll cost about $17.1-million to build the park.