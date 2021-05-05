Riverfront and downtown development efforts give Fort Wayne an edge with people starting careers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS): As college graduates prepare for life after school, two cities in Indiana are ranked among the best places in the nation to start their careers.
Financial planning website SmartAsset identified the cities, including No. 8 Indianapolis and No. 20 Fort Wayne.
The list is based on three criteria; jobs, affordability and fun.
SmartAsset.com says six cities in the top 10 are located in the Midwest, with Cincinnati topping the overall national list. Neighboring Louisville is No. 10.
The website says the jobs score is based on the overall unemployment rate, earnings and the number of job listings on Indeed.com. The fun factor looked at the concentration of entertainment and restaurants and Yelp scores.
Affordability scores were based on monthly median rent and cost of living.
