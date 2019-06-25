River protection work to close Fort Wayne intersection for several months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A busy Fort Wayne intersection is set to close for several months.

City Utilities reports the intersection of Broadway and Rudisill Blvd., near Foster Park, will close to traffic on Monday, July 8, to allow for the continuation of the City’s Tunnels Works project.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for up to ten months as consolidation pipes are installed, which will collect combined sewage (sanitary and stormwater). The pipes will then convey the flow to the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Tunnel (3RPORT).

During the closure, detours will be provided both for local residents, who live or are doing business in the area, and for the general public.

Foster Park will remain open, but will only be accessible from the south entrance.