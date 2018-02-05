Riley Children’s Health opens Fort Wayne outpatient specialty clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-area families have a new option for those needing special pediatric care.

The Riley Children’s Health outpatient specialty clinic in Fort Wayne is now open. The remodeled office space at 415 East Cook Road features 12 exam rooms and equipment for office-based procedures and diagnostic testing.

The office was first announced by Riley officials last fall, and offers gastroenterology, pulmonology, rheumatology, and urology services, and will eventually offer cardiology as well… although for now those patients are still being seen at Fort Wayne Pediatrics.

It should be a huge timesaver for area families that, until now, had to travel to Indianapolis for these specialized treatments for their kids.