Richards will not seek a 6th term as Allen County Prosecutor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards will not seek a sixth term.

Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine confirmed the news to the Journal Gazette. An official announcement is expected Monday.

Richards was first elected in 2002 as the county’s first woman prosecutor. Her current term expires in December.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander, who has served in that role since Richards was first elected, has previously filed to seek the Republican nomination for the office.

No Democrats have filed for the position.