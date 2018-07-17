Richards: man accused in Tinsley murder will be charged Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Formal charges will be filed Thursday against a Grabill man accused of raping and killing an 8-year-old Fort Wayne girl 30 years ago.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards made that announcement after thanking law enforcement agencies, forensics experts, and even the media for their help in leading to Sunday’s arrest of 59-year-old John Miller for the death of April Tinsley:

“I was in the Prosecutor’s office when this case started, and I can tell you there was not a day that went by when someone in this room wasn’t working on this case,” Richards said.

Police say that breakthroughs in DNA and genealogy research led them to Miller, who reportedly confessed to police when they questioned him. He’s expected to be charged with murder, confinement, and child molesting.

While other police officials, and Mayor Tom Henry, also praised those involved in the case, Richards made it clear they could not comment on any of the details in the case.

Hear the full press conference below: