Richards issues update on protester arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards held a press conference this morning to address how her office is handling the more than 100 arrests made during the first weekend of police brutality protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

Richards says while she can’t talk about individual cases, she has taken steps to make sure each case is handled properly.

“I have dedicated two of our staff members to work on viewing the evidence that we are accumulating as we speak,” Richards told our Partners in News at ABC 21. “There are hundreds of hours of video and other related evidence.”

Richards also says her office is still waiting on requests for video footage to be turned in by area media agencies, and estimates that it will take at least another 30 days to go through everything.

Charges ranged from disorderly conduct to rioting after the protests, which began peacefully, devolved into nightly scenes of chaos on May 29th through 31st. Richards declined to go into the arrests individually and said she would also not speak on the specifics of any particular case.