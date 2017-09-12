Ribbon cutting held for the Six Mile Creek Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tuesday afternoon Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilman Glynn Hines, other city leaders, and trail advocates to cut a ribbon celebrating the completion of the Six Mile Creek Trail. It adds another mile to what will eventually be a 26-mile continuous loop linking the trail to the City of New Haven and Fort Wayne’s Rivergreenway.

“I continue to be encouraged by the progress and investment being experienced with our trail network,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re enhancing quality of life amenities that assist us in our efforts for more economic development opportunities, job growth, stronger neighborhoods and regional collaboration.”

Future phases of the Six Mile Creek Trail are planned to run east along Tillman Road to the Trier Ditch. Then the remainder of the loop will run along the Trier Ditch and connect to the eastern end of the existing Rivergreenway in New Haven’s Moser Park.

The newly completed phase is a $1.6 million investment with the majority of the funding coming from INDOT and the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council through Federal Highway Administration funding, $270,000 from the City of Fort Wayne and $100,000 from Fort Wayne Trails, Inc.

With completion of this phase of the Six Mile Creek Trail the trail network in Fort Wayne and Allen County grows to 98.7 miles.