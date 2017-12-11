The Rib Room to close with plans to reopen under new name

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An iconic Fort Wayne restaurant will close at the end of the year.

The Rib Room, located at 1235 E State Boulevard, will shut down. However, there are plans to reopen the location under a new name, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The new restaurant will also have a different dining concept, but not many other details have been released regarding the new space.

This is not the first time The Rib Room has closed its doors. In October 2015, the owners closed up shop due to sagging sales. The longtime Fort Wayne institution returned in the early months of 2016, but then closed again November 2016 only to reopen under new ownership.

The Rib Room’s history dates to the late 1950s and is currently owned by Matt, Kurt, and Chris Henry

