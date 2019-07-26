Rhoades sued, accused of covering up abuse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Pennsylvania man has filed a lawsuit against Fort Wayne Bishop Kevin Rhoades.

67-year-old Donald Asbee says he was raped by two priests while he served as an altar boy, and that Rhoades was one of two bishops who concealed knowledge of that abuse.

Both of the priests in question are now dead.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Bishop Rhoades was “saddened to learn of the horrific acts of child sexual abuse that Asbee alleges occurred within the Diocese,” but adds that Rhoades was himself less than 10 years old when the incidents apparently occurred.

The Diocese adds that Rhoades is confident the litigation process will show he did nothing wrong.