Reward for Delphi girls’ killer increased to $50K

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams has gone up to $50-thousand.

The increase is due to a $9,000 donation from the office of Congressman Todd Rokita.

The Indiana State Police says there have been approximately 39-hundred tips received via phone and email. Approximately 19-hundred of the tips were received after the release of a voice recovered from Liberty German’s cell phone. You can hear the man’s voice here.

The FBI is also utilizing approximately 6,000 electronic billboards, in 46 states, requesting information about this case.

The girls’ bodies were found on February 14th near the Delphi Historic Trail in Carroll County, one day after they were reported missing after going on a hike.

We have a photo of the suspect above. If you know who he is, contact the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786 or emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.