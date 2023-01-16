Revenue Estimates Beaten Once Again In Indiana To End 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s revenue collections for December continued to outpace projections. The Indiana State Budget Agency said this past Friday that General Fund revenues last month totaled $1.7 billion, which was 1% above the December 2022 forecast and 2.9% higher than the same month the previous year. The agency told Inside Indiana Business that better-than-expected collections from individual income tax and interest revenues outweighed lower-than-expected collections from sales tax and corporate taxes.

Sales tax collections totaled $855 million last month, while corporate taxes totaled $150 million. Those numbers are 2.3% and 2.7% below projections, respectively. Year-to-date, General Fund revenues totaled $9.6 billion, which is $17.4 million above the December forecast and 6.9% higher than the same period in the previous fiscal year.