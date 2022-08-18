Responses submitted for bulk collection contract with City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Earlier today, two responses were submitted to the City of Fort Wayne’s request for proposals for the new bulk collection contract with the City of Fort Wayne.

The responses were from GFL Environmental and Republic Services of Indiana.

A new Indiana state law that went into effect on July 1 now allows municipalities to use a request for proposal process rather than being required to award a contract to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder.

Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration will work with City Council, the Board of Public Works, and the Solid Waste Advisory Board to evaluate the responses. Following those reviews, a company will be selected to try and negotiate a definitive contract for bulk collection. Once a proposed contract with the selected bidder has been negotiated, the contract will be submitted to the Board of Public Works and City Council for final review and approval.

For the time being, City of Fort Wayne crews will continue to collect bulk items until the new contractor begins. Residents may continue to set out one piece of furniture or non-freon appliance on collection day. Materials will be collected within 48 hours. Also, residents should continue to wrap mattresses and box springs if those items are set out.