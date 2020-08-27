Residents talk strategy for southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): People who live in southeast Fort Wayne got to sound off with local officials on plans to make that part of town better last night.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker held a Facebook Live meeting last night alongside the city’s Planning and Policy Department to talk about plans to invest in a number of key areas in southeast Fort Wayne:

“This is a plan on how we can invite economic development into our community, how we can change the layout of our community, and how we can make a space for entrepreneurs to come into southeast Fort Wayne,” Tucker said.

The primary focus is on the areas including Southtown, McKinnie Avenue at S. Anthony Blvd., Calhoun Street between Pontiac and Grand, and Pontiac between Calhoun and S. Anthony. Tucker adds that she’s already seen work started on some initiatives.

You can watch the entire presentation below.