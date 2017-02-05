Reserved turkey hunt applications being accepted online

INDIANA, (WOWO): Hunters can apply online for a reserved turkey hunt by visiting hunting.IN.gov and clicking on the “Reserved Hunt Info” link. The online method is the only way to apply.

Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they are applying. The application period is through March 19 and no late entries will be accepted.

Hunters will be selected through a computerized, random drawing. Drawing results will be posted at wildlife.IN.gov within two weeks after application deadlines, and an email will be sent to applicants when results are posted.

Only one application is allowed per license holder. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.