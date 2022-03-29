Rescue Mission To Expand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne has extended emergency shelter services and mental health support to women and children and plans to purchase another facility.

The organization says the planned expansion is due to need and changes in area social service agency programs. Senior Vice President of Program Operations for Rescue Mission, Dusty Krause Sr. tells Inside Indiana Business that a needs assessment will be completed at the facility with some women being relocated to the Rescue Mission’s Charis House location, which provides temporary residence for up to two years with extra support services.

The rescue mission says the current building for women and children has a capacity of 75 beds, and is not able to expand due to surrounding buildings. The rescue mission instead has entered into an agreement with YWCA Northeast Indiana to purchase property on Decatur Road. The rescue mission officially began sheltering women in a secured area at the men’s facility on March 1st.