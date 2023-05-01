Rescue Mission names CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne has named Thomas McArthur president and CEO-elect, succeeding Donovan Coley. McArthur most recently served as executive director of The Chapel, a non-denominational church with 10 locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

In his prior role, McArthur oversaw the annual operating budget, strategic planning, program planning, and daily operations of the Illinois-based non-profit.

He developed community partnerships with local police, city council, and local school districts to increase community engagement and meet program objectives.

“His strong leadership abilities and years of executive experience will ensure that The Rescue Mission will continue to transform lives through the love of Jesus Christ,” said James Swift, board chair of The Rescue Mission. “Thomas will have the privilege of building on a very strong foundation made secure by the dedication of Donovan Coley. The Board is both blessed and pleased to have these two leaders working together to usher The Rescue Mission into this next chapter.”

The Rescue Mission says McArther began his position Monday and will spend the next two months working with Coley to ensure a smooth transition. He will then transition to president and CEO on July 1.

Coley served the mission for 15 years and led a $20 million capital campaign and construction of a new Rescue Mission that opened in 2020.

“With Thomas at the helm, I am filled with a sense of excitement and confidence that The Rescue Mission is on the cusp of incredible growth and progress. I am excited to witness the incredible transformations that will come to fruition under Thomas’ leadership,” said Coley.