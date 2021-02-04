Rescue Mission, IWU team up for discounted tuition plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is teaming with an area college to help make for easier access to education.

The Mission is partnering with Indiana Wesleyan University to launch the “Bridge Initiative” to employees, associates, and members of the community. IWU will offer discounted tuition rates for their church partnership program as part of the partnership.

Students who enroll in 24 to 30 credit hours a year will get an approximately 37% tuition discount. Find out more and register here.