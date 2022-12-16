Rescue Mission expects large crowds for Christmas Eve meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Christmas Eve, the Rescue Mission will serve its second-largest holiday meal of the season. Meals will be served from noon to 3:00 pm at 404 E. Washington Blvd.

Last Christmas, more than 3,000 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to more than 4,000 meals this year. The Rescue Mission expects more meals to be served as the weather gets colder.

This year’s Christmas meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal, with a limit of four meals per individual. Organizers state that the meal is free and open to all members of the community.