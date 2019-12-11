Rescue Mission brings Gift Wrapping for a Reason back to Glenbrook

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): A long-time Fort Wayne tradition returns to Glenbrook Square for the Christmas Holiday Season.

The Rescue Mission will be “Gift Wrapping for a Reason” beginning Friday, December 13 and “wrapping up” on Monday, December 23. Director Laurie Brumbaugh tells WOWO News that the Mission has been gift wrapping for several years now, but last year, took a break because they lost their space after a new tenant leased the storefront at Glenbrook.

Brumbaugh is excited to be back and in an all-new space on the upper level near the former Carson’s Store, which is close to an entrance for easy parking – and they have a cart available to help you get in and out. Volunteers will be wrapping gifts for a free-will donation during the following times:

December 13-15 | Fri. & Sat. 11a-7p, Sun. 1p-6p

December 20-22 | Fri. & Sat. 11a-7p, Sun. 1p-6p

*Bonus Day* Monday, December 23rd: 11a-7p

Volunteers are needed for Gift Wrapping for a Reason for wrapping, greeting, package and tagpreparation, and more. There are still volunteer shifts available. For more information on volunteering, please send an email to deanna@therescuemission.net or call (260) 426-7357